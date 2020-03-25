Stuck in isolation? Fender are offering 3 months of free guitar lessons

Fender, the manufacturers of those famous and iconic guitars, are the latest company to offer a helping hand in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company are offering three months of free guitar, bass, and ukelele lessons to the first 100,000 new subscribers to their Fender Play service.

Fender are offering 3 months of free guitar lessons on their online service, so if you’ve ever wanted to learn, now might just be the perfect time to do it.

The subscription, which usually costs around $20 a month, comes as a welcome treat for anyone wanting to spend their time in isolation learning guitar. A statement from Fender reads, “We’re all going to be spending a lot more time inside – so we might as well make some noise.”

With the total lost income from the Australian music industry currently estimated at $300 million, this odd new era has shown the importance of industry being able to adapt to struggle and change. Keeping the passion for learning and creating music has so much importance in an age where our attention spans are so short.

But be sure to visit the website quickly, the first 100,000 subscribers will get the newly coveted service for free, after that, it will be returning to its normal price.