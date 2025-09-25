Yungblud’s ‘First Date’ with Aerosmith Sparks a Rock Revival

Yungblud and Aerosmith Team Up for ‘My Only Angel’ in Unlikely Rock Collaboration

In a whirlwind of rock ‘n’ roll serendipity, Yungblud and Aerosmith have joined forces for a collaboration that bridges generations and genres.

The partnership began when Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry reached out to Yungblud after hearing his ambitious nine-minute track “Hello Heaven, Hello.”

This led to a meeting in Los Angeles, which Yungblud likened to a “first date”, a sentiment he humorously expressed by booking a recording studio in advance, just in case inspiration struck.

The chemistry was undeniable. Within 55 minutes, the trio co-wrote “My Only Angel,” a track that showcases a dynamic blend of Yungblud’s punk-infused energy and Steven Tyler’s iconic vocals.

The song, released on 19th September, serves as the lead single from their upcoming EP, One More Time, set to drop on 21st November.

The collaboration marks Aerosmith’s first new music in over a decade, signaling a potential resurgence for the legendary band. Tyler described the experience as “plugging into pure electricity,” while Perry praised Yungblud as “the real deal,” highlighting the seamless fusion of their styles.

The EP promises to deliver more of this electrifying synergy, featuring tracks like “Problems,” “Wild Woman,” “A Thousand Days,” and a fresh rendition of Aerosmith’s classic “Back in the Saddle.” Fans can stream “My Only Angel” now on all major platforms.

For those eager to experience this collaboration live, stay tuned for tour announcements as the release date approaches. This partnership not only revives Aerosmith’s legacy but also propels Yungblud into the annals of rock history.