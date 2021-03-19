WATCH: Yungblud – Life On Mars? (David Bowie cover)

Back in January, Yungblud performed a cover of David Bowie’s classic Life On Mars? as part of a virtual tribute concert. The British singer has officially released the cover as a single along with a video of the performance.

After the performance back in January, NASA played Yungblud’s cover on their Livestream on Perserverence landing on Mars. The singer also released a merch line in partnership with NASA to commemorate the event.

The livestream which was broadcasted back in January, commemorated the late singer, Bowie’s 74th birthday. Yungblud joined a star-studded list of artists performing remotely, including Duran Duran, Taylor Hawkins, Corey Taylor, and Dave Navarro.

“It’s completely unfathomable. Someone needs to slap me so I’ll wake up,” stated the 23-year-old singer.

Check out the cover below: