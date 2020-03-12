Apparently, the late musical icon David Bowie could count famed Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe amongst his fans.

And not only that, in a recent interview, Radcliffe has admitted that if he were to star in a biopic, his dream would be to play the musician.

Daniel Radcliffe, best known for his dedication to the role of Harry Potter (2001-2011), recently revealed his dream role in an interview with Fox News. Radcliffe was there to promote his upcoming film Escape from Pretoria but naturally, there were a few curveball questions for the actor.

With the recent popularity of musical biopics – Taron Egerton playing Elton John in Rocketman, Rami Malek playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and more – Radcliffe was asked if there was a prominent figure he would like to play. Not only did he have someone in mind, it appears he has his hopes set on the Starman himself.

“If you’re talking about the dream thing,” Radcliffe responded, “Who it would be fun to play and which songs it would be great to sing, then I suppose it would be David Bowie.”

In all honesty, Bowie would be a perfect musical figure to explore in the next huge biopic. Songs such as Life on Mars and Heroes evidently have staying power.

To his credit, Radcliffe humbly added: “I’m not submitting myself for that. I don’t think it would be good, and I certainly think there are people that’d be better. And also, we don’t need to make a film about everyone’s life.”

