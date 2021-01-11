Star-studded lineup pay tribute to David Bowie in an emotional livestream concert

Bernard Fowler, Adam Lambert, Andra Day, and more have gathered for a livestream of Bowie’s greatest hits, marking the fifth anniversary of his death.

In celebration of his 74th birthday and the anniversary of his passing, friends and collaborators of the late David Bowie gathered to sing his iconic songs and remember his legacy.

In true Bowie fashion, his song Five Years made a poignant appearance, honouring five years without the music legend.

It would be impossible to suggest that the tribute could ever fill the void that has been left since his death, but it comes bloody close.

David Bowie lost his battle to liver cancer on January 10th 2016, having only celebrated his 69th birthday just two days before (January 8th). The live-streamed event followed a deeply emotional weekend for Bowie fans, also marking the fifth-anniversary of his final album Blackstar.

I was just rewatching the concert… this was INCREDIBLE! — Haku100M 👨🏻‍🎤 (Michelle) (@Haku100M) January 10, 2021

The three-hour concert, titled A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day, was released on Saturday and, as the title suggests, was only available for 24 hours. With 30 legendary heroes lined-up, including Billy Corgan, Boy George, Duran Duran, and even Gary Oldman, it was definitely the tribute Bowie deserved.

In one of so many fan favorite moments from last night, Gary Oldman sings I Can’t Read. Watch this and the entire show now for a very limited time today with tickets at https://t.co/UjNJYlU8a8 pic.twitter.com/yqqy58uSrT — Mike Garson (@mikegarson) January 10, 2021

The event was hosted by Bowie’s longest-serving band member and piano man Mike Garson. In an interview with Express, Garson reminisces on his close friendship with the Starman:

“People don’t really talk about David’s heart but he was the most giving artist I ever worked with. David was a visionary and you knew he was this huge success but, when he was on the tour bus, he was one of the team,” he said.

Here’s a great clip of Changes sung by the wonderful @MacyGraysLife! Catch this show before it’s gone with tickets at https://t.co/UjNJYlU8a8 pic.twitter.com/i01hPK0kt5 — Mike Garson (@mikegarson) January 10, 2021

In commemoration of his birthday, Bowie’s musical Lazarus was also live-streamed from King’s Cross Theatre, London. The production was inspired by Bowie’s 1976 film The Man Who Fell to Earth and centred around Thomas Newtown: a man who was unable to die until the arrival of another lost soul “might finally set him free.”

Watch a few renditions of Bowie’s masterpieces below:

Another gorgeous performance from last night’s concert, this one a clip from @taylormomsen singing Quicksand – available along with the entire show today only at https://t.co/UjNJYlU8a8 pic.twitter.com/RxqefdyLBK — Mike Garson (@mikegarson) January 10, 2021