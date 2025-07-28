Zoom’s Multistomp (MS) Series Review

Zoom’s Multistomp Series Is Tiny, Tonal Mayhem 🔥

Every now and then, a piece of gear comes along that completely blows your expectations out of the water — and in this case, it’s not just one pedal. It’s a full series.

Zoom’s Multistomp lineup takes the idea of the humble stompbox and absolutely runs with it. Each of these pedals fits in your palm, but inside? A full-blown effects library, from drive and delay to reverb, loops, and amp sims.

We stacked them all up, hit record, and let Jonny shred. Here’s how it went down.

🟩 MS-90LP+ Looper: The Brain of the Operation

We kicked things off with the MS-90LP+, a surprisingly deep looper packed into a regular-sized stompbox. It’s got all the basics — overdub, undo, clear — but it also has:

• A killer rhythm section (seriously, there are so many drum grooves)

• Real-time loop manipulation: double it, half it, reverse it, warp it into something weird

Perfect for songwriters, jam nerds, or just anyone who likes to noodle for hours.

🟨 MS-200D+ Drive: Fuzz, Dirt, and Grit Galore

Next up: MS-200D+. This yellow menace is a drive lover’s dream, with over 200 effects covering:

• Crunchy overdrives

• Wild fuzz tones

• Distortions that’ll rip your face off

We paired the TS Drive with the Glitch Booster for a punchy, glitchy tone that had us grinning. But the real MVP? The Octave Fuzz + Bottom Booster combo. Straight-up Smashing Pumpkins energy. 🎃

⬜ MS-50G+ Multi: Everything in One Box

The MS-50G+ is kind of the Swiss Army knife of the bunch. It’s got everything:

• Modulation, reverb, delay, preamps, and drive

• Preset banks inspired by classic songs (a very welcome touch)

We dialled up the “Man in the Box (49)” preset and it ripped. Alice in Chains fans, you’re gonna want to bookmark that one.

🟦 MS-70CDR+ Ambient: Enter the Space Zone

Need shimmer? Texture? Pure, blissed-out chaos? That’s the MS-70CDR+.

This pedal is all about Chorus, Delay, and Reverb — and the wild, beautiful things they can do together. One minute, you’re standing in a grand cathedral. The next? You’re floating through a laser battle in deep space. 🚀

It’s a dream pedal for ambient heads, shoegazers, or anyone who wants to add movement and vibe without cluttering their board.

⬛ MS-80IR+ Amp + IR: Glue It All Together

No matter how many effects you’re running, things can fall apart without a strong anchor. Enter the MS-80IR+.

It’s an amp and cab sim with built-in IR (impulse response) tech, meaning it doesn’t just sound like an amp — it sounds like an amp in a room.

You can choose from concert halls, nightclubs, even studio spaces. It’s that little bit of spatial glue that makes everything feel real — especially if you’re recording direct or running into headphones.

🔈 Bonus Round: MS-60B+ (Bass Only, Sorry)

We didn’t feature the MS-60B+ in the filmed jam, but it’s absolutely worth a mention.

Think of it as the bassist’s MS-50G+, tailored for low-end tones — with drives, modulation, amp sims, and EQs made for big, booming bass.

Scrolling through the presets, we hit “Feel Good Inc.” and it was game over. That warm, chorusy tone? Instant vibes. Even as a guitarist, I was impressed (don’t tell the bass players we said that).

Final Thoughts 💭

Zoom’s Multistomp series is wild. These pedals might look modest on the outside, but inside? Entire pedalboards worth of potential. Stack ’em, twist ’em, break your sound and put it back together again.

Best part? They’re affordable, fun, and perfect for anyone who wants big sounds without big real estate.

Not your average stompbox. And that’s why we love them.