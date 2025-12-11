From Art Basel to eBay: 21 Savage’s New Album Craze

Limited-edition 21 Savage CDs designed by Slawn are sparking a resale frenzy ahead of the album drop.

21 Savage’s upcoming album, ‘What Happened to the Streets?’, drops December 12, and collectors are already paying sky-high prices for the exclusive CDs.

Only 2,100 numbered copies exist, each featuring artwork by London-based Nigerian artist Slawn.

The collaboration between the rapper and artist Slawn is turning heads beyond the music world.

Slawn, known for vibrant, graffiti-inspired visuals and provocative installations, previously showcased a massive inflatable “WHTTS?” clown at Art Basel Miami.

This 20-foot moving piece travelled across galleries and art fairs, blending street art energy with high-concept installations.

Slawn’s work channels themes of race, identity, and culture, bridging Lagos’ skate scene with global contemporary art.

His designs often combine humour and critique, challenging the conventions of the art market, sometimes selling works at Sotheby’s, sometimes giving them away for free.

The 21 Savage album cover reflects this ethos, hinting at the rapper’s next era through the stark, bold imagery.

Already, resellers are flipping the $9.98 CDs for hundreds of dollars, some even listed at $999 online.

Fans and collectors alike are eager for a piece of this limited edition, which marks both a musical and artistic milestone for 21 Savage.

Follow along for updates on 21 Savage’s latest upcoming album here.