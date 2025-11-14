Denzel Curry Declares “Commercial Rap Is Dead”… And We’re Here for It

The rapper’s fiery Instagram rant is a wake-up call for the mainstream scene, urging creativity over formulaic hits

The bold and brazen Denzel Curry has officially declared that “commercial rap is dead”, and we kind of love the energy behind it.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Curry erupted with statements like “None of this music shit is interesting anymore” and “Commercial rap is dead. And I’m here for it. Shit was trash from the jump.”

He acknowledged that his tone might sound like hating, but in his words: “you need a hater to tell the truth”.

So what’s going on beneath the surface?

Curry suggests that the mainstream rap machine has lost its spark, the appetite for formulaic, predictable tracks has numbered the culture.

He also pointed out that older generations don’t seem to respect younger artists, while there is space for mutual learning.

He’s not pining for a new “Big Three” of rap either, instead he’s urging artists to act, not just talk.

There seems to be more than one critique, there’s a call to creativity, authenticity and boldness, three factors rap has always personified.

If commercial rap as we know it is fading, what’s next? Maybe the wave will shift towards deeper narratives, innovative production, underground reinvention…

Whether you agree or not, his words spark conversation: are we witnessing the end of one era and the birth of another?