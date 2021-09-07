512 Audio launches a line of no-fuss gear for podcasting and livestreaming

Backed by Warm Audio, 512 Audio pivots away from the recording studio, launching a line of products dedicated to podcasting and livestreaming.

In recent years, Warm Audio has solidified its pedigree in the ‘traditional’ recording studio, building replicas of classic microphones, preamps, and more. In 512 Audio, they’ve launched a series of products that cater to a different trend in audio creation.

There’s no mistaking it: podcasts and livestreams of musical performances and gaming are where it’s at for a lot of creators and consumers nowadays. 512 Audio is aiming to be a one-stop-shop for all the essential gear to make the magic happen.

The headline grabbers in this new line are the microphones. The Limelight is exactly what you would expect for this kind of purpose — a bulky, end-address dynamic, much like the dominant players in the field like the Shure SM7B and Electro-Voice RE20. With a built-in pop shield and hypercardioid polar pattern, the emphasis here is on the zero-fuss tracking of your voice with that clear, up-front, ‘broadcast’ quality.

The Skylight is a large-diaphragm condenser, which offers up a little more detail, top-end clarity and versatility — definitely suited to singing as well as speaking.

The series is rounded off by what 512 Audio calls its ‘Setup Essentials’. This includes a boom arm for your mic that attaches to your desk and features 360° rotation for easy positioning, a standalone pop filter, and a pair of 45 mm-driver dynamic headphones.

For all the details, head over to the 512 Audio website. Find out where you can buy at Studio Connections.