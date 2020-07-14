79 women have accused a Melbourne photographer of sexual misconduct

Over the last few days, more than 70 women have allegedly come forward and shared stories of sexual misconduct in regards to a Melbourne photographer.

The revelations came after Brisbane musician Jaguar Jonze took to Twitter last week to share her experiences of sexual harassment and abuse at the hands of two producers and one photographer in the industry.

On Friday, Jonze (real name Deena Lynch) took to Twitter to recount her experiences with two unnamed producers and one unnamed photographer in the Australian music industry.

“It is sad that in my time in the industry, I’ve come across predators who still abuse their place of power or profile and manipulate the trust people, especially young female musicians, have given to them,” Lynch described.

“When I was sexually assaulted last year by two producers, I felt alone, ashamed and didn’t know what to do, or where to go,” she continued. “I am just writing this to say, that if you have been affected by a similar story and need a safe space to land in this sometimes terrifying industry – please reach out to me.”

*PLEASE READ AND PASS ALONG // TRIGGER WARNING* pic.twitter.com/ebGDUMLKjb — JAGUAR JONZE (@JaguarJonze) July 10, 2020

Following this, Lynch was contacted by 20 people who came forward with stories about the same male photographer as well as one other.

*UPDATE* 20 people have come forward about the same male photographer. 3 people about a 2nd male photographer. This is disgusting and unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/ZA04m2ueiq — JAGUAR JONZE (@JaguarJonze) July 11, 2020

From there, Lynch was contacted by even more people, and the singer shared some of the stories on her social media, including accounts of people being bullied into having explicit photos taken of them, and then having said photos shared publicly without their consent. There were also accounts in which the photographer initiated explicit conversations and exposed himself.

*PLEASE READ / TRIGGER WARNING* ONE MALE PHOTOGRAPHER IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY AND 29 STORIES. This is some of them. pic.twitter.com/f8C8hgyaDA — JAGUAR JONZE (@JaguarJonze) July 12, 2020

*TRIGGER WARNING* 46 STORIES ABOUT THE SAME PERSON. 80 STORIES about other men in different places of Australian music. pic.twitter.com/2c2TtQiqpy — JAGUAR JONZE (@JaguarJonze) July 12, 2020

*TRIGGER WARNING* These are womxn in our industry, our communities, our circles, our homes. I cannot believe this has been allowed for so long. I am angry and I am sad for so long I fought against my own silencing and shame when other womxn have been doing the same. pic.twitter.com/ZsPZKXErEo — JAGUAR JONZE (@JaguarJonze) July 12, 2020

*TRIGGER WARNING*

We are not alone. We hear and see you. I urge you to come forward and speak so this can be more than just a story but action in loud voices to change the future. Thank you to these brave womxn, these are your voices. ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/orcacyzu0n — JAGUAR JONZE (@JaguarJonze) July 12, 2020

Initially, the photographer was not named due to concerns about not being protected by Australia’s defamation laws. However, following the allegations the photographer came out and identified himself as 29-year-old Jack Stafford. Stafford is a prominent Melbourne photographer who recently shot over 120 artists for a Skype photography series during isolation, featuring the likes of Kate Miller-Heidke, Odette, and Ali Barter.

Taking to Medium, Stafford has since published an essay in which he called himself an “abuser” who had displayed “pure misogyny”, claiming that a “perversion of my mind” lead him to “inflict pain onto people”.

Elsewhere in the essay, Stafford claimed that things he had said were perhaps taken out of context or intended as a joke and that he didn’t want to be put in the same bracket as people who had “physically hurt” or “touched” anyone. Nevertheless, he ultimately acknowledged that his behaviours were “wrong.”

The long-winded essay appeared to leave readers unimpressed, with one writing: “You’re attempting to cast yourself as hard done by, as some sort of redemption story in waiting, but the reality is that you have had opportunities before to apologise for your past actions of hurt and abuse and move on.”

By last night, Lynch had confirmed that the number of people who had come forward with stories about Stafford was 79, along with 88 “horrific stories” about other perpetrators. Friends of Jonze and fellow victims have also taken to social media to express their support and gratitude:

tw: Sexual assault, manipulation, defamation threats, gaslighting. Proud of my friend Deena (@JaguarJonze) for sharing her story + facilitating a platform for other victims of rampant predators in music. It shouldn’t have to be on individuals reliving their trauma though. — Andrew Tuttle (@tuttscorp) July 13, 2020

I applaud the courage of @JaguarJonze and all of those victims who are speaking up. Tragically, however, there remains others like Stafford in prominent industries who have abused their power to victimise people and who have yet to be exposed. I hope their day, too, is coming. — James Cutler (@t_cutlet) July 13, 2020

So happy change is happening. Deena and I were so scared to speak about our experiences with those producers, and 62 of us were scared to speak about the photographer, until now. Thank you @JaguarJonze and to the industry for empowering every woman affected ❤️ https://t.co/nfqjinrZjp — HARTLEY (@imhartley) July 13, 2020

Whilst Stafford has mentioned the possibility of defamation, he has claimed that he doesn’t want to go down that path if he doesn’t have to.

“I support wholeheartedly the movement Jaguar Jonez [sic] is creating,” he described.

We’ll keep you updated on more as it comes.