A 17-year-old Kanye’s artwork has appeared on Antiques Roadshow

In a shocking turn of events, Kanye West’s work is being featured on your Grandparents’ favourite daytime TV show Antiques Roadshow. That’s right, before Yeezy was dominating the world with his music, a clothing line, and a godlike ego, he was an aspiring teen artist.

The rapper’s high school artworks made their debut on the show when a man claiming to be West’s cousin-in-law put the pieces up for auction, telling hosts that he received the pieces after the passing of West’s mother in 2007. The Sunday Service may be drawing a very different crowd, now that the show’s 8-million weekly viewers have had a glimpse of Yeezy in action.

“Ah Kanye West, he’s that nice Christian boy from Antiques Roadshow” – words you never thought you’d hear your Grandma say.

The show’s expert appraiser Laura Woolley selected a total of five Yeezy pieces from the pile, which she estimated could be worth up to $23,000. The pieces include a pair of landscape drawings, two portraits, and what seems to be a demon bound in chains (graphite on paper), dating back to 1995.

“What really attracted me to these pieces was the fact that a lot of people are probably not aware of how talented he is as an artist outside his music career,” Woolley told audiences rugged up in their recliners. “These pieces demonstrate an extraordinary facility as an artist.”

“To have early pieces like this from someone who really will be an important cultural figure of our time is really fantastic.”

Included in this catalogue of work was also a flyer advertising West’s first art show. The then-17-year-old is described as interested in pursuing a career as a music producer. Dreams do come true.

“This fall Kanye will begin his studies for the Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at the American Academy of Art in Chicago and continue to pursue a career as a music producer as well,” it reads. “Hats off to Kanye West, graduate and artist extraordinaire.”

Check out the episode below: