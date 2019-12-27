Kanye’s Sunday Service Choir have released a new album ‘Jesus Is Born’

Merry Christmas, everyone! Kanye West has been listening to your prayers, and he has delivered! To coincide with the anniversary of Jesus Christ’s birthday, West’s Sunday Service Choir have released a new album.

The new album, produced by West, follows the release of his latest album Jesus Is King, which was released in October.

Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir have released a new gospel album to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ, Jesus Is Born.

Jesus Is Born features a collection of new gospel tracks, as well as gospel re-workings of older Kanye tracks like Ultralight Beam and Father Stretch.

In addition to this new gospel record, Kanye has been touring around the US, hosting his gospel series Sunday Service in various churches and venues. He has also recently debuted his first opera, Nebuchadnezzar, and is currently planning his second, Mary.

The Christian Billionaire Genius has also recently announced plans to tour with televangelist Joel Osteen in 2020. Could a Splendour In The Grass appearance from the heavenly duo be possible in the new year?

Who knows, but in the meantime, you can listen to the new album above.

Oh, and he’s also going to run for US President in 2024. What a guy, huh?