A botched nose job left this guy with a permanent erection

Croatian blogger, fashion stylist, and TV Personality, Neven Ciganovic, was left with a permanent erection for three months after his nose-job went wrong.

Neven Ciganovic is well known in Croatia and on Instagram as the “Bratz baby doll”, and he’s now adding plastic surgery consultations to his repertoire.

Ciganovic has undergone many surgeries since his first procedure in 1992, including three nose jobs, botox, cheekbone implants, jaw fillers, and chin fillers. However, one procedure remains particularly *prominent* in his memory.

After a botched rhinoplasty surgery in 2017, he was left with an unwanted and incredibly painful erection that had nothing to do with sexual desire. He told his fans, “when I woke up from anaesthesia after my nose job with priapism, I went through a really hard time – literally hard. I had a full erection for almost three months“.

Ciganovic continued on to describe: “[I had] three surgeries on my penis, and after the third one, my willy started to go down. It was a really painful experience, but I survived with my head up high.”

In fact, after having gone through this incredibly stiff (see what we did there?) situation, Ciganovic has developed a passion for safe, informed surgeries, and he’s now started his own consulting business, opening a clinic in Croatia that’s run by specialists to help educate people about plastic surgery.

Overall, the one thing that Ciganovic wants us to know is that that “even now after this complication, I’m happy because my erection still lasts much more longer than other guys.”