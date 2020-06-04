A Burning, Rise & Shine and more: Happy’s Weekend Reading

This week on the reading list: the aftermath of a terrorist attack in modern India in Megha Majumdar’s A Burning and Patrick Allington’s fable at the end of the world, Rise & Shine.

A troubled homecoming is explored in Amin Maalouf’s The Disoriented, Rachael Mead’s The Application of Pressure is a novel set on the front lines of medicine and Nerve by Eva Holland take readers on a scientific journey through the very nature of fear. Let’s check out the list.

A Burning by Megha Majumdar

Set in modern Kolkata, A Burning follows the lives of three pivotal characters as they are enmeshed in the aftermath of a terrorist attack. This electrifying novel examines the intersection of individual ambition and national politics. Via Simon & Schuster.

Rise & Shine by Patrick Allington

A novel set in a post-apocalyptic world that is sustained by a curious paradox: the warring factions that are responsible for the death of billions are somehow sustained by compassion. An original fable that’s especially prescient today. More at Scribe.

The Disoriented by Amin Maalouf

Never has a title been so apt. Maalouf’s latest challenges us to imagine the feeling of suddenly being thrust backwards in time, to a place and culture that you thought was out of reach forever. For more, visit New South Books.

The Application of Pressure by Rachael Mead

How do you sustain yourself, when your everyday world is someone else’s worst day ever? This novel traces the lives of two paramedics and delves into the struggle to maintain an even keel in the face of trauma. See Affirm for more.

Nerve: A Personal Journey Through the Science of Fear by Eva Holland

Spawned from personal experience, Holland’s deep dive into the nature of fear is guided by scientists who are working on treatments to manage this phenomenon and asks: is there a better way to feel afraid? Via Pantera.