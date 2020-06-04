Needle In The Hay Spotlight: Moon Cup

With our Needle In The Hay vinyl competition open once more, we’re back to enjoying an esteemed selection of tunes submitted by Australian and New Zealand artists. For our latest entry spotlight, we’re looking at Moon Cup.

The musical brainchild of Melbourne-based musician Rita Khayat, Moon Cup belt out a tense and unrelenting brand of post-punk. Driven by pulsating rhythms and flailing vocal melodies, it’s the kind of music that never wavers; it corners you, grinding away with precision and candour.

On their debut self-titled EP, released in April, the band (filled out by Emily Chen, John Lee, and Shanna Watson) stomp through gloomy soundscapes that explode unexpectedly with memorable hooks. The chorus to Picking Fights, for example, is a super-catchy series of shrieks, surrounded by droning and discordant instrumentation.

Khayat’s ability to flip so seamlessly between dark, pummeling stretches of sparseness and explosive sonic bursts is what makes this EP so great. She pulls you into long, hypnotic, repetitive grooves, then spits you out into a frenzy of hard-hitting punk. The result is an EP that’s truly unpredictable.

MOON CUP by MOON CUP

This is only the first slab of music we’ve received from the Melbourne project, but we can’t wait to hear what they deliver next. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to their debut EP above.

