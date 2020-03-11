A dating site for men with small penises has just launched

What will they think of next? But seriously. A dating site for men who are less-than-well-endowed has just launched, called Dinky One.

The website is aimed at men with body image issues, and only those with penises under the average measurements are able to join (plus women, and many more gender identities). According to the site, an average erect penis length is roughly 14 cm (5.5 inches).

A dating site for men with less than average penis measurements has just launched, aiming to reduce stigma and connect people who prefer them.

The creators of the website hope to promote the idea that size isn’t everything and encourages users not to feel embarrassed about their body: “Remember that 50% of the male population will have a penis less than average size. That’s 50% of the men in your university, the office, a night club, the train.”

Speaking to Pink News, the founder of the website, David Minns, described: “There’s pressure on all genders to conform to ideals set by TV, film and even porn. The adult entertainment industry only casts males with well over average-sized penises. In addition, adverts on major porn sites advertise dubious products to increase penis size.”

“All of this makes a man already insecure about his size even more self-conscious,” he continued.

“Some men are big, some average and some below average. Dinky One lets smaller men date people outside their circle of friends with the safety that everyone using the site is fully aware.”

Communication is key right?

At this stage, the site has nearly 30,000 *members.* Ahem. Around 71% are male, 27% female, and 2% transgender. Dinky One users are offered a choice of 24 gender identities (including non-binary and androgynous) upon signing up. Head here to check it out for yourself.

