A Gathering For Gaza brings Julia Jacklin, Genesis Owusu and friends to PICA

Catch Julia Jacklin, Angie McMahon, Genesis Owusu and more at A Gathering For Gaza on 21 December at PICA, Port Melbourne.

Port Melbourne’s PICA is set to host A Gathering For Gaza on Sunday 21 December, bringing together live music, DJ sets, and a program of talks to raise funds for humanitarian causes.

The music lineup includes Julia Jacklin, back in Australia for the first time in almost two years, and Angie McMahon, playing her only local show this year.

Genesis Owusu, Miss Kaninna, Mildlife, Harvey Sutherland and Cut Copy (DJ set) also feature, alongside other live and pre-recorded sets, giving the day a mix of indie, electronic, and experimental sounds.

In between performances, audiences will hear from speakers including Senator Mehreen Faruqi, Uncle Robbie Thorpe, and representatives from organisations such as MSF, Olive Kids, PANZMA, PARA, Free Palestine Melbourne, APAN, and the Jewish Council of Australia.

Net proceeds from tickets, merchandise, and bar sales will go directly to Olive Kids, PANZMA, PARA, and Médecins Sans Frontières Australia.

A Gathering For Gaza runs 2–11pm at PICA, Naarm/Melbourne. Tickets go on sale 12pm AEDT Wednesday 10 December via Oztix or agatheringforgaza.com.

Music lineup (A–Z): Angie McMahon, Cut Copy (DJ set), Folk Bitch Trio, Genesis Owusu, Harvey Sutherland (DJ set), Julia Jacklin, Merve, Mildlife, Milo Eastwood, Miss Kaninna, Moktar (pre-recorded set), Tarab Ensemble, YARA.

Speakers (A–Z): Ashley Killeen (MSF), Dr. Bushra Othman (PANZMA), Mai Saif (Free Palestine Melbourne), Senator Mehreen Faruqi, Mohammad Othman (Olive Kids), Nasser Mashni (APAN), Rasha Abbas (PARA), Uncle Robbie Thorpe, Sarah Schwartz (Jewish Council of Australia).