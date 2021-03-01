Actress Abigail Breslin reveals that her father passed away from Covid-19

In a heartfelt Instagram post, actress Abigail Breslin revealed that her “wonderful dada” passed away due to Covid–19 on February 26th.

The post was “hard to write” for her and she expressed her love for her deceased father by sharing some favourite traits he possessed – a “...rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being.“

In the lengthy social media post, she revealed his hobbies, interests, favourite ice-cream, and his overall personality to celebrate the life of Michael Breslin. Her followers shared their sweet condolences, some empathising by revealing that they too lost family to Covid.

“At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye,” she wrote in the post.

“It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short. I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received.”

Her brother Spencer Breslin also shared an Instagram post, using a photo from his dad’s youth to express his grief.

“How do you say goodbye to your father?” he began. “I’m not sure, but I love this photo. I love this man that helped bring me into this world and raised me and loved my mother and my two amazing siblings.

“Death is the one thing we all have in common, but never expect. Love you, Dad. Forever and ever. Mike Breslin, 5/14/1942-2/26/2021“