Kyle MacLachlan celebrated ‘Twin Peaks’ Day by creating a now-viral TikTok account

Diane, its Twin Peaks Day and I have just had the sweetest slice of cherry pie and a damn fine cup of coffee.
The 24th of February, deemed Twin Peaks Day by fans, marks the day that Special Agent Dale Cooper arrived in Twin Peaks to investigate the murder of Laura Palmer.
31 years since the two seasons were filmed, Twin Peaks still stands the test of time and Kyle MacLachlan seems to agree.
Last week, Kyle MacLachlan (a.k.a. Special Agent Dale Cooper) took to TikTok in a very 2021 style, asking fans to show how they’re a Twin Peaks fan “without telling me you’re a Twin Peaks fan.”
And the result was as cryptic, wonderful, and mysterious as the show itself.
With over 1.1 million views, the hashtag exploded with a wave of cherry pies, cups of coffee, and framed images of prom queen Laura Palmer.
All whilst the iconic song Falling by Julee Cruise nostalgically rings in the air.
Despite being cancelled after only two seasons in 1991, the show continues to maintain a cult following.
Any chance to see Special Agent Cooper again, I’ll take it.
