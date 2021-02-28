Amber Heard, who plays Mera in the Aquaman series, has allegedly violated a clause in her contract.

For the past few months, a petition has been circling (receiving nearly two million signatures) calling for Amber Heard to be fired from DC Comics film adaptations, due to the long and nasty media storm with her ex partner Johnny Depp.

She and the Pirates of the Caribbean star were divorced in 2017. Before the divorce was finalised, the actress filed for a restraining order against him, presenting photos that “captured the mark on her face as she walked in and out of a Los Angeles court” as evidence.

London’s High Court was told that Depp was actually the victim of abuse from ex-wife Amber Heard on the final day of Depp’s libel suit against News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun.

Losing the libel case, Depp experienced severe cancel culture. The public decided it was time Heard faced the same backlash by forming the petition to remove her from Aquaman. Although, her reported exclusion from the second Aquaman film isn’t actually a consequence of the petition nor the libel.

Yahoo! News shared:

“…the petition or the libel might not be the reason for Amber’s exit from the film, it has been learned that she indeed has been fired from the film. Reports suggest that Amber gained a little weight before the commencement of the shoot and the makers are not keen on continuing to work with her. Not just that, it is being said that Emilia Clarke who is known popularly for her role as Daenerys Targaryen from Game Of Thrones is all set to replace her. Amber essayed the character of Mera in the Jason Mamoa starrer.

“A source told Australian site Sausage Roll, “Amber Heard did not pass her physical examination. She’s put on some pounds and is in terrible shape. There is a clause in her contract which says she is required to be in good form ahead of shooting and she violated that.”

Inside the Magic stated: “At this time, Warner Bros. has not confirmed Heard’s exit from the Aquaman 2 movie.”