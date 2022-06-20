Ezra Miller may be dropped from ‘The Flash’

Rumour has it that Warner Bros has dropped Ezra Miller from future DCEU films. The studio is still a year out from the film’s release date of June 23, 2023, but decisions still need to be made about what to do.

How will Warner Bros solve their Ezra Miller problem? Having finished the filming of the long-awaited The Flash film, WB just has to decide what to do with it.

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav has yet to make any decisions regarding the release of The Flash. Directed by Andy Muschietti (It) with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprising their roles as Batman, the film is a major tie-in to the DCEU, with a budget of $200 million, it’s no surprise this decision is not an easy one to make. Or is it? After all, the studio recently replaced actor Johnny Depp with Mads Mikkelsen in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

For now, The Flash has been delayed and reset for release to coincide with the DCEU interconnected universe in June 2023. But those plans may now have to be rescheduled again or perhaps forgo a release altogether, thanks to Miller’s disturbing and erratic behaviour amid allegations of kidnapping and grooming minors.

Even though WBD has dropped Miller from future DCEU films, they still have to deal with the hand they have been given.

According to Deadline, a studio source said, “There is no winning in this for Warner Bros, … This is an inherited problem for Zaslav. The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out.”

In the meantime, Twitter has a couple of ideas for Miller’s replacement:

the petition for #ezramiller being recasted and replaced with danny devito starts here! #theflash pic.twitter.com/d5TxbCClCm — aMucc (@amurkymuc) June 18, 2022