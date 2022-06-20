The highs and lows of the 2022 Logies

After a two-year pause, the Logies came back bigger, better and funnier than ever. Here’s a recap of the evening’s ups and downs.

Channel Nine revived the Logies last night, after its two-year COVID hiatus. And the four-hour special was eventful, to say the least.

The night was full of both iconic and chaotic moments, but the ultimate highlight was Hamish Blake’s Gold Logie win for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television.

“I’m really wrapped” said Blake. “What a huge honour.”

Now on his second Gold Logie win, the legendary comedian and media personality floundered his way through a hysterical speech, during which he pretended to read some text printed on his award: “Congratulations, you have won 2022 Gold Logie. As there was no Gold Logie in 2021 or 2020 they jackpotted. This counts for three.”

He continued, “Oh my god. I won one two years ago. To win four of these? That’s too much.”

The triumphs didn’t end there for Hamish. The beloved LEGO Masters host also took home the Bert Newton Award for the Most Popular Presenter.

Of course, there were also some not-so-triumphant moments that took place throughout the night; the most substantially-awkward one being Julia Morris’ opening speech.

During the 10-minute monologue, Morris launched into some pretty hard-hitting topics, but her punchlines didn’t quite land with the audience, starting with this one: “The deal was that I could open the show as long as I dressed like a man.”

As she covered subjects like cancel culture and the gender pay gap, hoards of viewers flocked to social media and roasted the comedian for her “terrible opening,” which was said to be full of poorly-worded and out-of-touch jokes.

“Julia Morris bombing so hard right now. I’m cringing at the second-hand embarrassment,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Who the hell thought it was a good idea to put Julia Morris on first. #Logies2022 does she have to yell. 🤯 — Aunty Marty💉💉💉 🐨🦘🇦🇺🙏🏻 (@simpson17m) June 19, 2022

On a sweeter note, the event incorporated a touching tribute to TV icon Bert Newton, who passed away in October of 2021. His widow, Patti Newton, was met with a standing ovation as she gave a speech in his honour: “It’s still very raw. I’ll never get over him not being here, but I know that he’s with me,” she said.

Patti also announced the winner of the recently-renamed Bert Newton Award for the Most Popular Presenter, which was none other than Hamish.

Declared Aussie Television’s “night of nights,” the iconic TV Week Logie Awards just celebrated its 62nd year on air.

See the full list of winners below.

The 2022 Logie Awards Winners

Most Popular Personality on Australian Television: Hamish Blake

Most Outstanding Drama Series: The Newsreader (ABC)

Most Outstanding Actress: Anna Torv (The Newsreader)

Most Outstanding Actor: Richard Roxburgh (Fires)

Most Outstanding Support Actress: Heather Mitchell (Love Me)

Most Outstanding Supporting Actor: Colin Friels (Wakefield)

Bert Newton Award for the Most Popular Presenter: Hamish Blake

Most Popular Actor: Guy Pearce (Jack Irish)

Most Popular Actress: Kitty Flanagan (Fisk)

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent: Tony Armstrong (News Breakfast, ABC)