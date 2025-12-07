Adam Sandler reveals his love for Hole’s ‘Live Through This’

Angsty Gilmore?

Adam Sandler has revealed a lifelong passion for Hole’s seminal 1994 album Live Through This.

The revelation came during a joint interview with George Clooney for NME, where Sandler nostalgically recalled discovering the record while on a stand-up tour.

“Track 1… I thought, ‘Woo. That was nasty,'” he recounted. “Track 2, it’s like two for two. I thought, ‘This whole album’s gonna be great.'”

He later shared a memory of seeing the band live in Missouri, with a young Drew Barrymore, then dating guitarist Eric Erlandson, in attendance.

Simultaneously, Sandler connected with pop icon Ariana Grande for Variety’s “Actors on Actors.”

Their conversation, fuelled by Grande’s known fandom for The Waterboy, spanned their respective projects Jay Kelly and Wicked, the legacy of Bobby Boucher, and the important cinematic question of talking animals.

The two interviews paint a portrait of Sandler as a beloved, cross-generational figure, equally at home discussing grunge royalty and blockbuster comedies.