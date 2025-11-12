[gtranslate]
Adele to make Acting Debut in Tom Ford’s ‘Cry to Heaven’

by Alex Cooper

Photo: Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA

The film begins shooting in January for a 2026 release.

In a stunning career pivot, global music icon Adele is officially trading the stage for the silver screen.

The Grammy-winner will make her highly anticipated acting debut in famed designer Tom Ford’s third film, an adaptation of Anne Rice’s operatic novelCry to Heaven.

Adele 30
Adele’s ’30’ sold 4.7 million copies in 2021 | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Stepping into a world of 18th-century Italian intrigue, Adele will join an ensemble of A-list talent including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth, and Nicholas Hoult.

The project, which begins filming in January, marks a new chapter for the singer, who recently announced an indefinite break from music.

For Ford, this film represents a full-time commitment to his cinematic passion, promising a lavish and erotic period drama for audiences in 2026.

