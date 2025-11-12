Adele to make Acting Debut in Tom Ford’s ‘Cry to Heaven’

The film begins shooting in January for a 2026 release.

In a stunning career pivot, global music icon Adele is officially trading the stage for the silver screen.

The Grammy-winner will make her highly anticipated acting debut in famed designer Tom Ford’s third film, an adaptation of Anne Rice’s operatic novel, Cry to Heaven.

Stepping into a world of 18th-century Italian intrigue, Adele will join an ensemble of A-list talent including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth, and Nicholas Hoult.

The project, which begins filming in January, marks a new chapter for the singer, who recently announced an indefinite break from music.

For Ford, this film represents a full-time commitment to his cinematic passion, promising a lavish and erotic period drama for audiences in 2026.