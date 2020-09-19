Harry Styles to star in queer 1950s period drama ‘My Policeman’

Harry Styles has been cast in an upcoming film adaptation of My Policeman, the moving story of a queer love triangle set in 1950s Brighton.

Fan fiction be damned, the world is actually going to get Harry Styles as (presumably) a queer cop in an upcoming film adaptation of My Policeman, cast alongside Lily James (Cinderella, Baby Driver).

It’s a booking that’ll no doubt have millions of horndogs fluttering to cinemas to snatch a glimpse of Styles, James, and their yet-to-be-named co-star getting it on. Yep, My Policeman is the story of a love triangle between a queer policeman named Tom, his lover Marion, and a museum curator called Patrick who’s ever so enticing.

A 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman is set in the 1950s in Brighton, England, and was celebrated by the LGBTQI+ community for its portrayal of a queer relationship amongst a time which didn’t care for that kind of love.

The film adaptation will be directed by Michael Grandage and produced by Amazon Studios, with no word yet on the official title. While Styles or James’ roles in the movie are also unconfirmed, they will presumably be playing the two lead characters Tom and Marion.

The former One Direction member, Styles, seems to be nocking up quite the film career, despite maintaining a healthy album release and touring schedule first and foremost. After making his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 blockbuster Dunkirk, he’s also been confirmed to appear in the Olivia Wilde-directed Don’t Worry Darling, and now My Policeman.

More places to see Harry Styles’ mug? Nobody’s going to disagree with that.