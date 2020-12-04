Man named Adolf Hitler wins local Namibian election, assures he has no plans for world domination

A man unfortunately named Adolf Hitler Uunona has assured voters he has no plans for world domination after winning local Namibian election.

I’m all for people being themselves and owning it, like Chet Faker, formerly known as Nick Murphy, formally known as Chet Faker. Although, if anyone ever wanted to change their name, I could totally understand Adolf Hitler Uunona wanting to do it, especially when running for councillor in Namibia.

The 54-year-old Namibian politician says he won’t be pursuing world domination like his namesake (or Kanye), after sweeping to power in the Ompundja Constituency, located in the Oshana Region of northern Namibia. Adolf Hitler Uunona (or simply Adolf Uunona) says his name doesn’t have any connections to the Nazi leader.

Uunona and his SWOPO party won 85% of the vote in Ompundja, subsequently attracting attention from all over the world as a result of his unfortunate name – although he doesn’t place any ill will upon his parents for choosing it.

“It was a completely normal name for me as a child. It wasn’t until I was growing up that I realised ‘This man wanted to subjugate the whole world’. I have nothing to do with any of these things,” Uunona described.

“My father named me after this man. He probably didn’t understand what Adolf Hitler stood for.”

“That I have this name doesn’t mean that I want to subjugate Oshana now… It doesn’t mean that I’m striving for world domination,” he continued lightheartedly.

Namibia was once a German colony and part of German South West Africa, so Adolf would be a fairly common name. However, Uunona’s father was unaware of the connotations it bore when he christened his son. Uunona stated that it’s too late to change his name now because it’s on all official documents.

Well, I guess that settles it. Welcome to office, Adolf.

