LISTEN: Juice WRLD & Benny Blanco – ‘Real Shit’

On what would have been his 22nd birthday, representatives of Juice WRLD have released a collaborative track with Benny Blanco. Real Shit offers up the best of the beloved emo-rap tropes, with heartbreaking vocals and strained verses. A sombre, posthumous track, it explores the paradox of living with success and mental illness.

Blanco posted a lengthy Instagram tribute with the release, sharing a story about his first time hearing about the late rapper. Blanco said a friend of his had played him a Juice WRLD song a few years prior and he instantly knew he wanted to work with the artist.

“It was one of the best songs I had ever heard,” he wrote. “He just wanted to make music.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @itsbennyblanco

Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose in December 2019 at the age of 21. Listen to Real Shit below.