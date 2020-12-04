LISTEN: Juice WRLD & Benny Blanco – ‘Real Shit’

On what would have been his 22nd birthday, representatives of Juice WRLD have released a collaborative track with Benny Blanco. Real Shit offers up the best of the beloved emo-rap tropes, with heartbreaking vocals and strained verses. A sombre, posthumous track, it explores the paradox of living with success and mental illness.
Blanco posted a lengthy Instagram tribute with the release, sharing a story about his first time hearing about the late rapper. Blanco said a friend of his had played him a Juice WRLD song a few years prior and he instantly knew he wanted to work with the artist.
“It was one of the best songs I had ever heard,” he wrote. “He just wanted to make music.”
Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose in December 2019 at the age of 21. Listen to Real Shit below.