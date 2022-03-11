Brush up your beauty skills: ‘Makeup School’ is the brand new podcast from Adore Beauty

Get ready to glow, Adore Beauty is bringing out a brand new poddy that will teach you everything you need to know about makeup.

Whether you’re an aficionado or you’re just getting started, makeup is one of those things that can help us express our creativity and feel fricken beautiful doing so.

I love a glow up and I was fortunate enough to grow up with a whole bunch of girlies that loved to get glam too, so I learnt a little here and there but am by no means an expert in cosmetics.

I feel as though I am constantly learning, like, did you know that you should wash your brushes? Yeah, look… I have been lazy at times (YIKES!) but every tip I’ve been taught has helped me get closer to that gob-smacking Hollywood look that makes me feel cute and honestly, pretty badass.

Thankfully for those of us who need to brush up on some knowledge, pardon the pun, Makeup School is now in session.

The new podcast is hosted by the Head of Creative and Campaign Strategy at Adore Beauty, Shanthi Murugan alongside one of Australia’s leading makeup artists, Ross Andrewartha, who has worked for brands such as YSL Beauté and Giorgio Armani…

It’s safe to safe, we’re in good hands here.

The first episode of Makeup School starts exactly where it should, your base. Honestly, I am only just starting to become familiar with the concept of putting something on my face BEFORE I cover it in makeup and this episode blew my mind! I found out that prepping my skin properly will actually help me manage my skincare routine. What a treat.

The podcast is a 10 episode educational series that will set the foundation of your makeup routine. If you want to boost your everyday look or you’re planning to glam it up for your very own drag premier, Makeup School will point you in the right direction.

Makeup School is out now, subscribe wherever you listen to your podcasts.