Adrianne Lenker has shared a mesmerising rendition of her track anything for A Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Cut from her acclaimed album songs, the track provides the perfect lush ambience to go with the artist’s desert setting.

This performance could not come sooner for Lenker and Big Thief fans, with the artist having well and truly cut her teeth on indoor livestreams during lockdown.

You can check out our review of songs here. Watch the performance below: