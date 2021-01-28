People won’t stop trying to bang Keanu Reeves in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

A Cyberpunk 2077 mod was pulled from Nexus Mods today. Sadly, it let you get your freak on with Jonny Silverhand aka Keanu Reeves.

Having sex with Keanu Reeves is something people want to do. The internet has made it uncomfortably clear that he gets them wet, hard, and horny af. This, in and of itself, is fine, mostly.

However, the Cyberpunk 2077 community has been poking around the innards of the game to try and poke around in something else. Honestly, who’s to blame them?

The mod in question wasn’t designed specifically to allow you to bang Johnny Silverhand (Reeves’ in-game character), but instead let you switch character models around at will. You can take someone’s skin, and chuck them onto the movements and actions of a different character.

One of the characters in-game is Joytoy, a sex robot. Obviously it took the filthy animals that make up 90% of the gaming community approximately half a second to put two and two together to put the Silverhand skin onto the Joytoy.

Unfortunately for those intrepid explorers who dared to go where most of us daren’t, the character only took on the outer visage of Mr. Reeves. It kept the Joytoy’s voice lines and didn’t strip down to let us see Keanu’s Knees, or anything more than his basic look. Probably for the best.

In a very swift response, CD Projekt Red issued a takedown order for the mod. In a chat with PC gamer they said:

“Our most important rule regarding user-generated content, game mods in particular, is that it can’t be harmful towards others. In the case of model swaps, especially those that involve explicit situations, it can be perceived as such by the people who lent us their appearance for the purpose of creating characters in Cyberpunk 2077.”

Interestingly, the mod’s author Catmino had previously stated to EuroGamer that while they would take down the mod if CDPR requested it, doing so would hardly stop other gamers from finding new ways to bang in-game characters.

“Naturally, if Keanu Reeves or CDPR do have something against it, I’d take those modded files down from [the] Nexus Mods page, but players would, sooner or later, do it without my help either way.”

While Keanu Reeves has been the utmost target of Catmino’s mod and a number of other attempts to sexualise characters who weren’t meant to be taken to bed, a great number of other celebrity cameos could prove troublesome in future. As a start, in-game versions of game developer Hideo Kojima and techno producer Nina Kraviz both exist in-game.

A version of Grimes named Lizzy Wizzy is also present, a curious case as Lizzy Wizzy doesn’t actually share Grimes’ physical likeness but does use her voice.