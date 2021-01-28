Nia Dennis’ viral gymnastics routine is an incredible homage to black excellence

The world is used to being wowed by the feats of gymnasts, but this is something else. Witness Nia Dennis’ tribute to black excellence in a stunning routine.

Being floored by a gymnast’s ability to seemingly defy the laws of physics and effortlessly combine it with artistic sophistication is part of the sport’s appeal. Nia Dennis’ homage to black excellence achieved all this and more.

Another thing that has set this particular routine apart is its sheer popularity. Since being posted on UCLA Gymnastics’ Twitter page on January 25, it’s been watched over 10 million times, attracting the attention of Olympic champion Simone Biles, Missy Elliott and Michelle Obama.

The floor routine was set to a medley of iconic tracks from Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Soulja, 2Pac and Megan Thee Stallion.

Dennis called the routine, ‘The Culture’, she told The Lily that “The Black Lives Matter protests were pretty much the foundation.”

It could be the first time you’ve heard of Nia Dennis, but it definitely won’t be the last.