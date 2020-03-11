Aitch drops a statement of intent with AJ Tracy on new single, ‘Rain’

Manchester MC, Aitch, has dropped his second single in as many weeks after the release of his freestyle track, MICE. This time he’s delivered a highly anticipated collab, joining forces with London rapper AJ Tracey.

Rain was produced by Tay Keith, whose portfolio is growing to be more impressive by the day, having worked with the likes of Travis Scott, Eminem, and Drake – a high-profile list if there ever was one.

Rising Manchester MC Aitch has produced an unbridled lyrical assault with AJ Tracey on new single, Rain.

Director Arrad completes the group of architects with a stylised, LA-filmed video. The video depicts Aitch and AJ flaunting rain in all its natural forms; water, jewellery and cash money.

Aitch has seemingly been on an upward trajectory of whiplash speed for the past 18 months. His debut track, Straight Rhymez, has garnered millions of views since coming out in 2018. A steady stream of subsequent releases, including features for Ed Sheeran and Bugsy, have consolidated him as one of Manchester’s brightest products in recent times. As a result he earned a nomination for Best Newcomer at the 2020 Brit awards.

On Rain, Aitch has ensured his ascent through the ranks remains unobstructed. The track is an unbridled lyrical assault, showcasing the talents of both MCs in a relentless battery of meticulous rhymes. Aitch and AJ Tracy go toe-to-toe like a couple of heavyweight boxers, effortlessly trading blows with crafty bars. Additionally, Tay Keith’s production caters to this dynamic perfectly. His instrumental is propulsive, but remains necessarily wary of occluding the busy back-and-forth of the two MCs.

Aitch and AJ Tracy have created a quintessential example of a contemporary hip-hop slapper with Rain. Moreover, the track represents a statement of intent from each of them, boldly demonstrating their prowess as emerging talents in the global hip-hop sphere.

You can watch the video for Rain below.