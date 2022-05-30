La Nina is dropping in again with a polar blast that could bring plenty of snow in Australia

Six Australian capital cities are set to be hit by a polar blast this week, so it’s time to whip out that puffer jacket you’ve been eyeing off in the closet.

Ready to freeze your schnoz off this week? Yeah, nah neither are we. It’s not even winter yet and La Nina is strutting in with a polar blast that could cause torrential rain and icy temperatures.

But we’re not even close to the worst of it yet, with disgustingly cold days, a shit tonne of rain, and the possibility of snow in some Australian cities this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology reckon Tuesday will be the coldest day of the year so far, as a low pressure system sweeps across a fair chunk of the country, bringing single digit temperatures to six capital cities.

Canberra will experience the worst of the cold, with lows of 1 degree Celsius expected tomorrow, with Sydney and Melbourne both copping a chilly day too with lows of 8 degrees.

Areas that are 1,200 metres above sea level could see snow as early as today, but by tomorrow, anywhere 700 metres above sea level could see a bit of the white stuff.

If you’re bummed that hot girl summer never really took off this year because of the rain, don’t get your hopes up for hot girl winter either.

Meteorologists reckon the rain could continue until September, so maybe it’s time to finally invest in that umbrella you’ve been toying with for months.