‘Underbelly’ star Vince Colosimo could face jail after his own run in with the law

Acclaimed Australian actor and Underbelly star Vince Colosimo is facing potential jail time for driving under the influence of drugs.

One of Vince Colosimo’s most famous roles is hitting a little too close to home after a drug driving charge could see the actor face a term of imprisonment.

The 55-year-old was heard by a Melbourne court last week, and has since been booted from The Celebrity Apprentice, via an elimination that aired on Sunday night.

Colosimo has been accused of driving under the influence of drugs with a disqualified licence in St Kilda last April, but the actor is currently chilling in Cannes, France, as he awaits the verdict of his trial.

The prosecutor overseeing his case, Bianca Moleta, said that “a term of imprisonment is on the cards” for Colosimo, a result that is much to the surprise of lawyer representing the former Underbelly star.

According to Nine Network, the station was not aware of the alleged drug driving charges when they approached Colosimo to be a contestant on the current season of The Celebrity Apprentice.

The actor was eliminated from the show after he was unsuccessful at an infomercial challenge, but has since said that his time on the show taught him that “being yourself, being honest, being true is the best asset to have.”

We don’t know the details of the charges, but it seems like he’s just vibing out in France so it doesn’t look like he’s too worried about the potential prison time.