‘Alan Wake Remastered’ is coming, and it’s closer than you think

Creative Director Sam Lake has announced an upcoming, multiplatform remake of Alan Wake.

In an open letter posted to The Sudden Stop community site, Remedy Entertainment Creative Director, Sam Lake announced Alan Wake Remastered is “nearing its completion” already. Yeah, I’m just as surprised as you.

Partnered with Epic Games Publishing, he plans a multiplatform release. Not only will it release on Xbox consoles and PC just like the original, but “for the first time ever” PlayStation players are included too. In a world of console exclusivity, that sounds like a dream come true to me.

After coming out back in 2012, the action/horror, single-player game racked up enough of a following for the inevitable creation of its fansite, The Sudden Stop.

It’s because of the site’s “integral part of the Remedy community” that Lake chose to announce the game’s re-release there. Which I have to admit is a smart move – what better way to drop the news than to your fans directly?

We can't thank you enough for the love and support you've shown #AlanWake these 11 years… but I can try. I wrote you a letter on our lovely, long-time fan site, @TheSuddenStop. Welcome to Bright Falls, again, for the first time. ❤️ 🔦 This is for you. https://t.co/XasoyzjttL pic.twitter.com/SSSBRWpCwm — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) September 7, 2021

Lake details his love for the original game and its importance to him as both a Finn and a writer himself, noting that it’s “an idea close to [his] heart”. It’s because of that, plus the continued support and love from Remedy’s community, that seems to have inspired the remaster.

He promises that Alan Wake Remastered will be “the original experience you fell in love with”, only detailing that visuals, character models, and cinematics have been updated.

So otherwise, we’re left wondering what else might get a ‘facelift’ prior to release.

Due to launch “this fall” – that’s anywhere between mid-to-late September, all the way through to mid December for us Aussies – we can apparently expect the game soon. Really soon.

Lake signs off with a heart-warming sentiment that reads:

“This is for you. I hope you enjoy it, either again, like meeting an old friend, or for the first time.”

To which I say thanks – I sure as hell plan on it.

Alan Wake Remastered will be available on PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X.