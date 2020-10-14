Frictional Games’ newest title, ‘Amnesia: Rebirth’, will haunt you

Get ready for some scary stuff! Frictional Games’ new traumatising title, Amnesia: Rebirth, is right around the corner.

Coming on October 20th, Frictional Games is finally releasing their decade-in-the-making horror game Amnesia: Rebirth.

The studio will be revisiting one of their most popular titles, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, only this time the game will be better (and scarier) than ever.

It’s been ten years since Frictional Games introduced Amnesia: The Dark Descent onto the unprepared world. They traumatised a lot of people, and now they’re back with the new and improved Amnesia: Rebirth.

Thomas Grip, Frictional Games’ co-founder and creative director, stated that “there’s not really any activity that’s central to horror games… it’s the emotions that you evoke”. And apparently, the utterly terrifying original Amnesia game wasn’t quite up to the creator’s standards.

Amnesia: Rebirth will not be set in the admittedly basic location of the original game, rather players will be struggling through the varied environments introduced within the game lore.

A large part of the new game will include a desert landscape. But don’t worry, there won’t be endless sand dunes and the sweet temptation of a peaceful oasis. There will be plenty of locales in the game designed to be diverse, contrasting, and frightening. How fun.

The new Amnesia aims to not only lead the players through a game filled with overwhelming existential horror, but also make players an “active force” in the unfolding events. They don’t just want you to play the game… they want you to experience it. They want it to haunt you.

7 days left until Amnesia: Rebirth is out… pic.twitter.com/uxSyA0U0IY — frictionalgames (@frictionalgames) October 13, 2020

Amnesia: Rebirth will be a culmination of all the wonderful and terrifying lessons Frictional Games has learnt through producing multiple high-quality horror games. The studio tends to create games that are a “newer and better version” of their predecessors. You can see it through their improvements from Penumbra, to Amnesia: The Dark Descent, to Soma.

Through creating Soma, the team learned how to really turn up the narrative quality of their games, and they’re keen to continue the trend into the newest title.

With all their learned experience, Frictional intends to make this Amnesia a game you won’t forget.

Amnesia: Rebirth will be unleashed on October 20th for PC and PS4. Learn more here.