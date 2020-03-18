Amyl and The Sniffers release ‘Control’ from upcoming live 7-inch

Pub-punk rockers Amyl and The Sniffers have a new offering for their cult-following. The Aussie band will be releasing a 7-inch record with three of their biggest songs for listeners to air-guitar to.

The collection of tracks are live recordings, which is an absolute treat for the fans because live music is what Amyl and The Sniffers do best, and to go with it, the band have shared a video for one of the tracks, Control.

Amyl and The Sniffers are releasing a 7-inch vinyl with live recordings from their show last year at The Croxton, due out in May.

Amyl and The Sniffers have a no fucks attitude, and it’s gotten them further than most Aussie pub bands could dream of. Last year, the band released their now celebrated self-titled debut album and since then they’ve brought their rock ‘n’ rock ferocity to a bunch of Australian festivals and have toured America supporting psych-rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. Catch our ultimate rankings of King Gizzard’s album here.

The upcoming 7-inch vinyl release will feature three favourite tracks from their latest album: Control, Gacked On Anger, and Shake Ya. Being a punk band that no doubt started in Aussie pubs, playing live would come second nature to the four-piece.

There’s a good reason NME claimed they were “the most exciting live band on the planet right now”. This is why a release of live recordings makes perfect sense for the band, and will certainly be anticipated by the fans. Catch our interview with the sniffers right here. And check out a video for the live version of Control, below.

The EP is due out May 1.