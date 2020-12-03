Andrew Huang launches Flip: a powerful iOS sampling app

YouTuber Andrew Huang has released Flip: an iOS app for sample-based music production that punches well above its weight.

Described as “the most powerful portable sampler”, Andrew Huang’s new app Flip — designed in collaboration with Oliver Greschke and Christian Blomert — aims to make sampling intuitive and fun.

Released for iOS, the 9-channel sampler is simple on the surface but is feature-packed, including Ableton Link integration, stem export and project sharing.

Each of the tracks on Flip gets their own EQ and audio effects. Also included in the app is a piano roll for quickly editing and 19 automatable parameters.

There’s a dedicated page with live effects and remixing tools, built for live performance and you can even record your sounds directly into the app and edit them. Huang states:

“With Flip we set out to create something deep and powerful that would still remain quick and fun to use, and that would make the sample-based production workflow I’ve become known for more accessible to any creator with an iOS device.”

Flip comes with 80 samples and 5 demo projects, so you can get started right away. You can also purchase additional sample packs using the in-app store.

For more details, head over to the Flip website.