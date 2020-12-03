Enmore Audio

Andrew Huang launches Flip: a powerful iOS sampling app

NM

by Nick Mielczarek

Flip app
NM

by Nick Mielczarek

YouTuber Andrew Huang has released Flip: an iOS app for sample-based music production that punches well above its weight.

Described as “the most powerful portable sampler”, Andrew Huang’s new app Flip — designed in collaboration with Oliver Greschke and Christian Blomert — aims to make sampling intuitive and fun.

Released for iOS, the 9-channel sampler is simple on the surface but is feature-packed, including Ableton Link integration, stem export and project sharing.

Andrew Huang Flip

Each of the tracks on Flip gets their own EQ and audio effects. Also included in the app is a piano roll for quickly editing and 19 automatable parameters.

There’s a dedicated page with live effects and remixing tools, built for live performance and you can even record your sounds directly into the app and edit them. Huang states:

“With Flip we set out to create something deep and powerful that would still remain quick and fun to use, and that would make the sample-based production workflow I’ve become known for more accessible to any creator with an iOS device.

Flip comes with 80 samples and 5 demo projects, so you can get started right away. You can also purchase additional sample packs using the in-app store.

For more details, head over to the Flip website.

Related