Kieran Stevenson and the CD singles of the 2000s that still stand today

Bursting with pop eruptions, iconic, and a little bit of cringe, Kieran Stevenson runs up through those plastic-covered CD singles of the naughties that have stood the test of time.

At the time, the 2000s may have felt non-transformative. Yet, as we face a new decade, the icons become clearer. In his new music, Brisbane vocalist Kieran Stevenson melds together the glow of the ’80s with the poignancy of the new millennium.

Much like the 2000s, his latest video is a bright fusion of modern and retro soundscapes. Following this release, he took a moment to curate a playlist that honours this theme. In his own words, Stevenson recounts come some of Saturday morning TV’s defining moments: the CD single.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Murder On the Dancefloor

Here’s a hot take: Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia would not exist if it weren’t for this song. Absolute gold.

Jennifer Lopez – Love Don’t Cost A Thing

Maybe the first CD I ever bought. Came with a badass sheet of J.Lo stickers, you just don’t see it anymore.

Christina Aguilera feat. Missy Elliott – Car Wash

I vividly remember standing in Sanity, Wynnum Plaza, tossing up between this and Darren Hayes’ Popular. Both very solid options, thrilled to have been rocking out to Missy Elliott in the end.

Good Charlotte – Girls & Boys

I’ve come to notice the subtle ’80s drums/synths in more recent years. This song could have subconsciously showed me the way to what I’m making now.

Delta Goodrem – Born To Try

Delta’s nomination for national treasure was submitted when she joined the cast of Neighbours. Her national treasure status was confirmed when this song dropped.

The White Stripes – My Doorbell

This is me really trying to distance myself from strictly Top 40 pop for a second. I really said I’m more than y’all think I am. I’m multifaceted.

Operator Please – Just A Song About Ping Pong

One of the greatest Australian songs of the last 20 years. Operator Please burnt bright, and sadly, quite fast. They’re welcome back at any time.

Kelly Rowland feat. Eve – Like This

Something comes over me once every four or five months where I smash this song on repeat. The harmony in the synths and the percussion is so cool! Also, excuse me, there’s literal vib(raphone)es in it.

t.A.T.u – Not Gonna Get Us

This song is huge. This song is full throttle either side of the breakdown, but otherwise, it’s pedal to the metal, the vocal performance is such a standout too.

Kelly Clarkson – Breakaway

If you’re not across the background on this song, here’s a very quick breakdown: written by Avril Lavigne, intended for her debut (absolute whopper of an) album, appeared on the Princess Diaries 2 soundtrack, the CD single has a wildly underrated power-pop Jesse McCartney B-Side ballad.

You can listen to the full playlist on Spotify here.

Enjoy Kieran Stevenson’s video for Need Your Love below: