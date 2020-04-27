Andy Warhol photographs are being auctioned off to help artists in need

The Warhol Foundation and auction site Christie’s have teamed up to release 60 original Polaroids by Andy Warhol, with all proceeds going to artists affected by the ongoing pandemic. The auction will run from 28 April – 6 May, and punters can get their hands on intimate images from the artist’s travels and his home.

“The 60 unique photographic works were each chosen for their ability to transport the viewer to better days, conveying the splendor of being outdoors and the simple pleasures associated with human interaction,” The Warhol Foundation’s Instagram announcement stated about the project.

Intimate polaroids from Andy Warhol have been put up for auction, with all proceeds going to struggling artists. The images were selected to transport viewers to a time of freedom and naturality.

Spanning from images of his two mini Dachshunds, Archie and Amos, to gardens of flowers, the standout of the collection is a polaroid of Warhol and American curator Henry Geldzahler (estimated to sell for USD 15,000 – USD 20,000). Running under the hashtag #BetterDays, the Foundation aims to “highlight Warhol’s ability to capture the beauty of ordinary life”.

“We are delighted to work with Christie’s to enhance the Foundation’s ability to continue to invest in society when it needs it most,” the Foundation’s Director of Licensing, Marketing and Sales Michael Dayton Hermann stated. “This unique sale focuses on works which celebrate Warhol’s uncanny ability to draw attention to the inspiring artistry of ordinary life.”