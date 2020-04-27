One of the biggest plot holes in ‘Back to the Future’ has been resolved

One of the most discussed plot holes in the Back to the Future trilogy has finally been resolved.

The fact that Marty’s parents don’t recognise him in the future after he saves their relationship by going back to the past has been a topic of discussion for decades.

The plot hole regarding Marty's parents in the original Back to the Future has finally been put to bed

Finally, Michael Robert Gale, the original screenwriter, has cleared the debacle up. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Gale explained:

“Many years later, they still might remember that interesting kid who got them together on their first date. So Lorraine and George might think it funny that they once actually met someone named Calvin Klein, and even if they thought their son at age 16 or 17 had some resemblance to him, it wouldn’t be a big deal.”

Gale continued by saying that:“I’d bet most of us could look through our high school yearbooks and find photos of our teen-aged classmates that bear some resemblance to our children.”

To be completely honest, I find it hard recognising people from school even now. The explanation, therefore, makes some sense. But there’s bound to still be continual debate regarding this plot point and numerous others.

No matter the plot holes, the film remains a classic and it always will be.

