Announcing PLANET for Pyjama Jam

Everyone who’s been to a Happy Mag show knows we love to put on a party, and we pride ourselves on making those parties excellent. Sadly, this isn’t a time where live gigs are viable, but that doesn’t mean we can’t all get down a little. That’s why we’ve put together Pyjama Jam.

This Friday, at 6pm, a bunch of our favourite Aussie artists will be performing for you at your home. You can enjoy it all in the comfort of your own jimmy-jams.

As if this Friday’s Pyjama Jam wasn’t already big enough, Sydney indie heroes PLANET have joined the lineup.

Already announced for the show are Caitlin Harnett, Carla Geneve, Flight To Dubai, Pyjama Sundayz, and Thunder Fox. Unfortunately, due to the recent implementation of COVID-19 laws, C.O.F.F.I.N are now unable to converge, and will not be able to take part.

However, to fill their spot, Matty Took of PLANET has stepped in.

Pyjama Jam goes down on Friday April 3rd, with performances kicking off at 6pm. Best enjoyed with drink in hand from the comfort of your self-isolation chalet.

Stay up to date via the Facebook event.

Lineup

Caitlin Harnett

Carla Geneve

Flight To Dubai

PLANET

Pyjama Sundayz

Thunder Fox

Friday April 3rd

From 6pm

Your place

