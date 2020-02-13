Announcing the lineup for Happy Mag’s Issue 14 Launch!

We’re coming back to The Marlborough Hotel in Newtown, and we’re bringing some mates. The Happy Mag Issue 14 Launch takes place on Friday March 13th – today we’re revealing the first lineup announcement.

A full venue takeover, the Issue 14 Launch will once again inhabit all three levels of the Marly. Top to bottom, start to finish, you’ll have somewhere to cut loose – and some fine tunes to cut loose to.

Announcing the first set of artists playing the Happy Mag Issue 14 Launch! Join us on Friday March 13th across all three levels of The Marlborough Hotel.

Heading the night are two monumental punk forces; the Hard-Ons and These New South Whales. Joining them will be SCABZ and Brisbane’s VOIID, in case you wanted things even wilder.

Also on the first announce are Big White, Poolroom, Lorelei, Babitha, Bread Club, and Naughty Boys, a score of our favourite Sydney locals. These are the acts you’ll be catching on the Marly’s ground floor and first level (Cuckoo), with the Tokyo Sing Song and ground floor DJ lineups yet to be announced.

As always, the night is free. Come for a boogie and be amongst the first to get your hands on a copy of Issue 14.

Check out the first announce below and RSVP right here.

Ground Floor

Hard-Ons

SCABZ

VOIID

Babitha

Naughty Boys

Level 1: Cuckoo

These New South Whales

Big White

Poolroom.

Lorelei

Bread Club

Friday 13 March – The Marlborough Hotel, Sydney – Free