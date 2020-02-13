Buckle up, Byron bohemians, the Splendour in the Grass lineup is due for release next week.

At 8:00am Wednesday the 19th of February, months worth of agonising speculation will, at long last, be forced to an abrupt halt. After confirming the date and location of Australia’s biggest music festival last year (July 24-26, Byron Parklands), the all-important lineup serves as the final piece in the puzzle. No exaggeration, this can be a moment of make-or-break for many festival-goers.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Splendour In The Grass 2020 promises to deliver a massive lineup

Granted, there is a significant window of time before that Splendid weekend, but organisers are moving proceedings along quite quickly. Tickets go on sale on the 27th of February, so perhaps take this as a gentle reminder to get your skates on.

PSA: The line-up for Splendour In The Grass’ 20th anniversary is dropping next week! @SITGhttps://t.co/nJqidZyGgM pic.twitter.com/XOg15zMUcs — triple j (@triplej) February 12, 2020

Splendour 2020 rings in the 20th anniversary of Australia’s largest festival. Naturally, it’s probably well within the boundaries of reason to expect a lineup of towering scale. More than a few bold predictions have been made. There were murmurings of Rage Against the Machine heading the bill after their recent reunion. Unfortunately, those rumours have since been comprehensively silenced.

There are other rumblings about Lana Del Rey potentially gracing us with her presence. She released the critically acclaimed Norman Fucking Rockwell! and finished a North American tour late last year. Meanwhile, her Twitter account has spun whimsical tales of further touring around the globe. The timing of it all engorges us with hope.

In any case, it’s bound to be one belter of a lineup. Keep your eyes peeled and your ears to the ground. Live above, rather than beneath, any rocks you encounter.