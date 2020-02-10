Antartica just registered its hottest day on record, and it’s time to take action

It really is time to start freaking out because Antartica just recorded its hottest day ever.

To all those people in power who still don’t believe in climate change, this should be pretty obvious proof that things are not looking good.

A new record temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at the Esperanza research station in Antartica last Thursday.

The temperature was recorded by scientists last Thursday. At a sultry 18.3 degrees Celsius, the temperature is perfect for wooly jumpers, or the end of the world, whatever you prefer. To give you an idea of the temperature correlation, San Diego California recorded the same temperature on the same day. It is insane to hear that the temperature in the coldest place on the planet is similar to that of a Southern Hemisphere country.

Argentina’s Esperanza research station recorded the temperature and are waiting on the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) to confirm the record. The average temperature in Antartica has risen dramatically in a very short period of time. In the past 50 years, the average temp has increased by a major 3 degrees Celsius.

The effects of the climate crisis are indescribable. Rising sea levels will effect millions of people around the world in low lying areas. It truely is time to take action and make a difference in anyway possible.

See the Esperanza research station’s post below: