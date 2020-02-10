Liam Gallagher’s son and Ringo’s grandson in court over fight in a grocery store

Turns out Liam Gallagher‘s son, and Ringo Starr‘s grandson, are both 18, and surprise or no surprise, they’re mates.

Now the duo have gotten themselves into a bit of late-night grocery-store themed trouble and on Friday they appeared in court facing criminal charges.

Gene Appleton Gallagher is the son of Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and All Saints singer, Nicole Appleton. Sonny Starkey is the grandson of Beatles‘ drummer, Ringo Starr. At some point, they either bonded over both having massively famous British rockstar relatives or perhaps they just met at the club.

Now, the pair have made headlines after being part of a boozy altercation with staff at a Tesco Express in London last year. Along with 19-year-old model, Noah Ponte, they are facing charges of affray, threatening or using “unlawful violence towards another” and causing “a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.” Yikes.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Ponte began “racially abus[ing] the shopkeeper after he could not buy a can of beer at midnight – as it was after 11 pm – and tried to walk out of the store without paying.

“Gallagher and Starkey were described as ‘windmilling’ down the aisle at a shopkeeper trying to stop them leaving.”

What is windmilling you may ask? Well according to the dictionary it’s when a person’s arms are moved around in a circular manner “suggestive of the rotating sails of vane of a windmill.” However, if you consult Urban Dictionary, apparently British slang often uses the term in reference to an appendage other than arms. Ahem.

Gallagher, Starkey, and Ponte pleaded not guilty to all charges, and they will appear back in court for the trail on the 9th of March.

The members of the Beatles and Oasis have a somewhat colourful history, with Noel famously claiming in 1996 that Oasis were “bigger than the Beatles”, which McCartney condemned as their “biggest mistake”.

Meanwhile, that same year George Harrison called Liam “excess baggage” and said he felt “a bit sorry” for him because Oasis sounded cooler without him. Liam responded by saying, “I still love the Beatles and I still love George Harrison as a songwriter in the Beatles, but as a person I think he’s a fucking nipple.”

Liam also once said he thought he was the reincarnation of John Lennon, despite the fact that he was eight years old when Lennon died.

In recent years the relations between the two bands seem to have lightened. When Liam encountered McCartney at Royal Albert Hall, he recounted a more lighthearted interaction.

“He goes, ‘Why are you always in a rush? Sit down, sit down,’” Liam described. “I sit down and he goes, ‘Do you like margaritas?’ I said, ‘Yeah, but I had something before I come out, I don’t eat at this time of night.’ He said, ‘They’re fuckin’ drinks, you stupid prick.’ I thought he was offering me a pizza.”

In another serendipitous connection, Starr’s son Zak Starkey actually played drums for Oasis between 2004 and 2008. I’m sure they never did imagine that in 12 years time their sons would be getting arrested for causing a drunken ruckus in a grocery store. C’est la vie.

