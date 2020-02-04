Liam Gallagher says Noel turned down £100 million for an Oasis reunion

Grab some popcorn and get comfortable – the latest episode of the Liam and Noel Gallagher saga is here.

This time Liam has accused Noel of turning down a 100 million pound offer for an Oasis reunion, calling his brother a “greedy soul”.

Noel and Liam Gallagher have taken to Twitter once again to air some dirty laundry, this time over the claim that they were offered £100 million for an Oasis reunion.

The beef began when Liam took to Twitter to announce: “Wahey we’re getting back together.” Referring to the legendary rock band he once fronted alongside his brother.

“Noel Gallagher being minted and rich as fuck he’s doing it for nothing,” he added. “Me being a desperate cunt and have fuck all else going for himself I’m doing it for the cash c’mon you know.”

Yet only minutes later, Liam posted again, claiming, “We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young.”

Noel then took to Twitter to hit back at his brother with quite the juicy accusation.

“To whoever might be arsed: I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock’n’Roll group Oasis,” Noel wrote. “I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that’s maybe where the confusion lies.”

To Noel’s credit, Liam only last week unveiled an Acoustic Sessions album. The release features live stripped-back versions of eight songs off his recent album Why Me? Why Not?, released in September last year.

As well as renditions of Now That I’ve Found You, Once, Alright Now, and Meadow, the new LP features re-workings of Oasis classics, Cast No Shadow and Stand By Me. It also contains a demo version of Once.

Last week, Liam also shared a video for his self-described “song of the year”, Once, featuring Manchester United footballer Eric Cantona. He is set to tour later this year, with shows at Belgium’s Rock Werchter Festival and Manchester’s Heaton Park.

Take a trip down memory lane with Wonderwall below.