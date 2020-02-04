Smashing Pumpkins are set to release a new double album this year

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan just revealed that the band will be releasing a massive double album this year. The album is currently being recorded in Nashville and has been in progress now for over a year. It will feature a whopping 21 fresh new tunes.

Corgan said, “We’re back in the lane of taking a risk.”

Smashing Pumpkins are set to release a massive double album sometime this year. Billy Corgan says that the songs are “pretty different” from the band’s previous release in 2018.

“In many ways, this is the first real album (since the reunion) where we’ve hunkered down and made a classic, ‘Let’s throw it all at the wall and see what happens’ type of Pumpkins record… I’ve been working on it for over a year. It currently is at 21 songs, and we’re going to release it as a double this year.” Corgan told Tennessean.

The bands’ last release was Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, with original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin. The album was released in 2018.

The band have been working long and hard for the new double album. “This is the first album since the album that came out in 2000, ‘Machina’, where me, James and Jimmy worked on something for a very long time. It’s got a greater conceptual base, and it’s probably a wider swath of music,” Corgan revealed.

“I’m excited about this, because we’re kind of back in the lane of taking a risk, and trying to bring something new to the table, as opposed to just aping what we’re known for.”