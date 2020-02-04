Faith No More announce huge 2020 Australian tour

After some teasing earlier this week, Faith No More have just announced that they will be touring Australia later this year!

The tour will be their first Aussie headline tour in 23 years and will see them playing massive arena-sized venues in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth. And if that wasn’t enough, the shows will be all-ages.

It’s official: Faith No More will be returning to Australia for five massive all-ages shows, with $1 per ticket going to bushfire relief efforts.

The last time the band embarked on a headline tour of Australia was in 1997, and since then they’ve only visited the country for festival appearances. The last of those was at Soundwave in 2015, after the release of their first album in 18 years, Sol Invictus.

Following this, they took a four-year break from touring, and it was only recently that the band returned to the live stage after they announced they were playing an Australian bushfire fundraiser in Manchester, UK.

Now, the band are scheduled to play a European tour which kicks off in June, but not before they pay us a visit in May. They will be joined on the shows by Melbourne’s very own RVG.

Faith No More have also announced that they will be donating $1 (plus GST) from each ticket from their Australia and New Zealand tour dates to Australian bushfire relief efforts. Money raised will go to Animals Australia and state fire services.

Presale tickets go on sale from Monday, 10th February, and General Public on sale from Wednesday 12 February at 12pm. Head over to Ticketek for more info.

Check out details of the tour below.

Faith No More 2020 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 13th May – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane (All Ages)

Friday, 15th May – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (All Ages)

Saturday, 16th May – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (All Ages)

Monday, 18th May – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide (All Ages)

Wednesday, 20th May – RAC Arena, Perth (All Ages)