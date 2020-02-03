It looks like Faith No More are about to announce an epic Australian tour

The absolute kings of alternative metal, Faith No More, look set to announce an Australian tour in the next few days.

It was only in November last year that the band announced their first run of shows in four years.

Following announcements late last year that they will be back on the road, it seems that Faith No More are preparing to announce an Australian Tour.

From out of nowhere, Frontier Touring seemingly tweeted the band’s iconic logo with the date February 5th underneath. The last time FNM came to Australia was to headline the now-defunct Soundwave Festival back in 2015.

The epic news follows possible teasing of new music. The band’s keyboardist talked about making new FNM music, “What we do is a really special, unique thing that we kind of share. I mean, where it goes is questionable, but we have sort of a language that’s kind of undeniable in a really sort of family sense.”

With a discography that includes classic albums such as The Real Thing and Angel Dust, we can only hope that FNM return with more incredible and strange creations.

With an infamously energetic and powerful live show, you will want to jump on tickets for these shows fast. They will sell out at a ridiculously fast rate, and who can pass up on the opportunity to mosh to Midlife Crisis?

Check out Frontier Touring’s post below: